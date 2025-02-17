Police Investigating Two Attempted Burglaries Within An Hour in St. Mary’s County

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating two late night attempted burglaries in Southern St. Mary’s County. If anyone has information, video footage, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, at approximately 10:49 p.m. police responded to the 47000 block of Schwartzkopf Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported actively burglary attempt.

The caller reported an unknown subject was actively attempting to break into the locked front door.

Officers arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find the suspect was no longer in the area. Deputies made contact with the homeowners and began searching the area.

Any video/home surveillance between 10:40 and 10:52 p.m., from Schwartzkopf Drive, Freedom Run Drive is being asked to review for the possible suspects. Deputies arrived in the area around 10:53 p.m., and began canvassing the neighborhood and surrounding streets.

Just one hour later, Sunday, February 16, 2025, at approximately 11:47 p.m., police responded to the 18000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported attempted burglary with assault.

911 callers reported a black male wearing blue jeans and a black long sleeved shirt attempted to enter the residence and was banging on the front door.

The suspect assaulted two occupants of the home with a tire iron before fleeing in a white Jeep Cherokee SUV. The two victims denied an ambulance, however, emergency medical services were later requested by police to respond, no known transports were made.

Both incidents are under investigation and no known arrests have been made. Updates will be provided when they become available.

