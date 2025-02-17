Lexington Park Man Arrested and Held Without Bond After Brandishing Firearm in Lexington Park

A Lexington Park man remains in custody after allegedly brandishing a firearm and threatening another man outside a residence. Akeem J. Grinnell-Cropper, 35, of Lexington Park, was arrested on February 13, 2025, following a confrontation in which he reportedly displayed a revolver while speaking about “Pablo Escobar” and warned the victim, “Believe me, you don’t want me to come back.”

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Enterprise Street, in Lexington Park, for a report of a Black male in a dark blue jacket, black jeans, and a hat who had approached an adult male and produced a handgun after a conversation about the victim’s vehicle. Deputies canvassed the area and found an individual matching the description near Midway Drive and Yorktown Road. Upon making contact, officers identified him as Akeem Grinnell-Cropper using his Maryland State ID. Police say Grinnell-Cropper refused to comply with commands and began yelling at officers. When instructed to lay on his stomach, he reportedly responded twice, “I’m not laying down.” Due to his loud and disorderly actions, multiple neighborhood residents, including parents waiting for a school bus with their children, took notice of the incident.

During the encounter, deputies observed the handle of a handgun protruding from Grinnell-Cropper’s right jacket pocket. After he was taken into custody, officers recovered a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver. Deputies spoke with the victim, who said Grinnell-Cropper had initially approached his cousin outside the residence. Because his cousin does not speak English, the victim went outside to see what Grinnell-Cropper wanted. The suspect allegedly stated, “I can assist you with something if you assist me with something in return,” before telling the victim he was “looking for someone who can ride me to my business.” When the victim declined, stating he did not want to “get in any trouble,” Grinnell-Cropper allegedly began referencing “Pablo Escobar” before revealing the revolver from his pocket, keeping his hand on the grip while partially displaying the firearm. The victim later told police he was “slightly scared” and unsure of what Grinnell-Cropper intended to do with the gun.

Following his arrest, deputies read Grinnell-Cropper his Miranda rights. He acknowledged the presence of the firearm and reportedly told police, “I carried it because I am the protector of the neighborhood,” adding that “people were trying to kill me.” A records check by the Maryland Gun Center confirmed that Grinnell-Cropper was prohibited from possessing firearms due to multiple felony convictions, including 2011 carrying a concealed deadly weapon (New Castle County, DE), 2011 resisting arrest (New Castle County, DE), 2012 possession with intent to distribute (New Castle County, DE), 2014 illegal firearm possession (New Castle County, DE), 2014 carrying a concealed firearm (New Castle County, DE), 2019 second-offense possession with intent to distribute (New Castle County, DE), and 2019 distribution of fentanyl/heroin (Cecil County, MD). Officials also confirmed that Grinnell-Cropper did not have a valid Maryland Wear and Carry Permit.

Grinnell-Cropper has been charged with first-degree assault (felony), second-degree assault (misdemeanor), handgun on person (misdemeanor), firearm use in a felony/violent crime (misdemeanor), possession of a firearm after a felony conviction (felony), multiple counts of illegal possession of a regulated firearm (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (misdemeanor), and failure to obey a lawful order (misdemeanor). Following a bail review hearing on February 14, 2025, Judge James Tanavage ordered that Grinnell-Cropper be held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10, 2025, in St. Mary’s District Court.



