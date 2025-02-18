La Plata Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Family and Slashing Tires at Lexington Park Home

A La Plata man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following an armed confrontation at a residence in Lexington Park on February 16, 2025.

According to court documents, Adam Chaney, 41, of La Plata, arrived at a home on Carefree Way around 1:35 a.m., armed with a black handgun. Upon arrival, he allegedly confronted a 15-year-old male victim in the driveway and demanded to see the victim’s older brother. The victim stated that Chaney produced a black handgun and pointed it at him, prompting the victim to retreat into the house. The victim’s mother then emerged from the residence to confront Chaney and observed him manipulating a firearm along his beltline before allegedly pointing it at her. Shortly after, the victim’s father came outside, at which point Chaney is accused of pointing the firearm at him as well. After the victims retreated inside, a witness observed Chaney using a knife to slash the two driver’s side tires of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado belonging to a resident of the home, causing approximately $400 in damage. While an officer was interviewing the older brother at 1:45 a.m., the victim received repeated phone calls from a number he identified as belonging to Chaney, which law enforcement later confirmed was registered to him. A firearms check revealed that Chaney owns a Glock 23, a semi-automatic .40 caliber handgun, which matched the description provided by the victims. Surveillance footage also confirmed Chaney’s presence at the residence.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. the same morning, investigators located Chaney at his residence in La Plata, where they confirmed his identity through his Maryland driver’s license. During questioning, Chaney acknowledged that the phone number used to contact the victim belonged to him. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Chaney has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault, each carrying a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison; three counts of second-degree assault, which are misdemeanors punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine per count; one count of using a firearm in a felony or violent crime, a misdemeanor that carries up to 20 years in prison; and one count of malicious destruction of property under $1,000, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

Chaney had an initial appearance on February 16, 2025, where he waived his right to an attorney. As of February 18, 2025, he is now represented by attorney Thomas Fabrian Matthews of Restoration Law LLC. A bail review hearing was scheduled for February 18, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court before Judge James Tanavage, where Chaney was ordered to be held without bond. A preliminary hearing is set for March 13, 2025. The case remains open and under investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

