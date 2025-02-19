UPDATE: Mechanicsville Couple Found Deceased After Apparent Murder/Suicide in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE: On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at approximately 4:10 a.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence in the 28000 block of Livingston Road in Mechanicsville for the report of two subjects not breathing.

Upon arrival, patrol deputies entered the home and located the bodies of two unresponsive adults on a couch. Both individuals had gunshot trauma, and a weapon was located nearby. The individuals were pronounced deceased by emergency medical services personnel. They were identified as Julia Ann Money, 43, and Daniel Lewis Money, 46.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were called to the scene and have assumed the case. Next of kin were located and notified. Detectives are continuing the investigation and, preliminarily, are naming the incident an apparent murder/suicide.

