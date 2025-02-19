Maryland State Police Arrest Prince George’s County Man Following Alleged Armed Road Rage Incident

Maryland State Police arrested a man and seized two loaded handguns following an alleged armed road rage incident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Prince George’s County.

The accused is identified as Kenyatta Von Williams Jr., 34, of Suitland, Maryland.

Following consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County, Williams was charged with first and second-degree assault, and using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. Williams was transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center for an appearance before a court commissioner.



Shortly after 3:20 p.m. on February 15, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack received a call for the report of an alleged road rage incident on the inner loop of Interstate 495, in the area of Route 210 in Prince George’s County.

The victim, who is not being identified at this time, told State Troopers the driver of a Porsche, later identified as Williams, reportedly pointed a firearm at him while traveling on I-495. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative assumed the investigation. Through review of dashcam and other data sources, Williams was identified as the suspect. Subsequently, investigators located his vehicle yesterday at a residence in Suitland.

Authorized search warrants on the vehicle and the associated residence resulted in the seizure of two loaded handguns.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways.

Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

