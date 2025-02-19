Maryland Hunters Harvest 84,201 Deer for 2024-2025 Season

Maryland deer hunters harvested 84,201 deer during the combined archery, firearms, and muzzleloader seasons, from Sept. 6, 2024 through Feb. 4, 2025.

The statewide harvest reported to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources included 32,148 antlered and 47,271 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 2,143 antlered and 2,639 antlerless sika deer.

The harvest was 15.9% higher than the 2023-2024 total of 72,642 deer and 10.4% higher than the 5-year average of 76,272.



“Deer hunters across Maryland enjoyed another year in the field as snow and cooler temperatures made for many successful hunts later in the season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Maryland’s deer population remains healthy and we thank hunters for their assistance in managing the state’s deer population.”

Hunters harvested 9,459 deer on Sundays, comprising 11.2% of the total harvest. Hunting deer on Sunday is only permitted during certain weeks in 20 of Maryland’s 23 counties.

The harvest in deer management Region A (Western Maryland) increased 12.1%, from 9,169 deer last year to 10,275 this year. Hunters in the western counties reported 5,836 antlered and 4,439 antlerless deer.

Hunters in Region B — the remainder of the state — harvested 73,926 deer, up 16.5% from 63,473 deer harvested last year. A total of 28,455 antlered and 45,471 antlerless deer were reported in this region.

Frederick County had the highest reported whitetail harvest again this year, with 6,869 deer reported: a 4.9% increase from last year. Carroll County followed with 5,988 and Garrett County was third with 5,613 deer. Baltimore and Washington counties rounded out the top five with 5,239 and 5,066 deer, respectively.



Maryland Reported Antlered and Antlerless Deer Harvest for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 Hunting Seasons Antlered Antlerless Total County 2023-24 2024-25 % Change 2023-24 2024-25 % Change 2023-24 2024-25 % Change Allegany 1,824 1,868 2.4 1,128 1,544 36.9 2,952 3,412 15.6 Anne Arundel 750 898 19.7 974 1,371 40.8 1,724 2,269 31.6 Baltimore 1,899 2,109 11.1 2,651 3,130 18.1 4,550 5,239 15.1 Calvert 584 658 12.7 817 1,062 30.0 1,401 1,720 22.8 Caroline whitetail 910 878 -3.5 1,666 2,262 35.8 2,576 3,140 21.9 sika 0 2 * 1 2 * 1 4 * Carroll 2,470 2,368 -4.1 3,259 3,620 11.1 5,729 5,988 4.5 Cecil 1,177 1,325 12.6 1,844 2,260 22.6 3,021 3,585 18.7 Charles 1,050 1,356 29.1 1,383 2,012 45.5 2,433 3,368 38.4 Dorchester whitetail 739 637 -13.8 1,138 1,278 12.3 1,877 1,915 2.0 sika 1,678 1,840 9.7 1,965 2,319 18.0 3,643 4,159 14.2 Frederick 2,943 3,012 2.3 3,606 3,857 7.0 6,549 6,869 4.9 Garrett 3,152 3,238 2.7 1,956 2,375 21.4 5,108 5,613 9.9 Harford 1,147 1,386 20.8 1,923 2,414 25.5 3,070 3,800 23.8 Howard 795 852 7.2 1,259 1,329 5.6 2,054 2,181 6.2 Kent 1,200 1,220 1.7 1,673 2,284 36.5 2,873 3,504 22.0 Montgomery 1,316 1,379 4.8 2,046 2,085 1.9 3,362 3,464 3.0 Prince George’s 649 755 16.3 778 1,051 35.1 1,427 1,806 26.6 Queen Anne’s 1,028 1,212 17.9 1,789 2,554 42.8 2,817 3,766 33.7 St. Mary’s 869 1,003 15.4 1,116 1,470 31.7 1,985 2,473 24.6 Somerset whitetail 632 730 15.5 1,058 1,373 29.8 1,690 2,103 24.4 sika 18 26 44.4 15 11 -26.7 33 37 12.1 Talbot 719 745 3.6 1,209 1,557 28.8 1,928 2,302 19.4 Washington 2,273 2,477 9.0 2,145 2,589 20.7 4,418 5,066 14.7 Wicomico whitetail 921 945 2.6 1,494 1,832 22.6 2,415 2,777 15.0 sika 167 222 32.9 161 227 41.0 328 449 36.9 Worcester whitetail 978 1,097 12.2 1,599 1,962 22.7 2,577 3,059 18.7 sika 49 53 8.2 52 80 53.8 101 133 31.7 Total 31,937 34,291 7.4 40,705 49,910 22.6 72,642 84,201 15.9 *Small sample size