Teen and 24-Year-Old Arrested for Murder of 20 Year Old Man During Armed Robbery

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting in District Heights earlier this month. The suspects are 24-year-old Keyondre Joyner of Washington, DC and 18-year-old Jamiel Collins of Oxon Hill. They are charged with the murder of 20-year-old Tyler Fludd of Hyattsville.

On February 2, 2025, at approximately 5:20 pm, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 5400 block of Silver Hill Road. Officers located Fludd outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed Collins and Fludd were known to each other, with Joyner and Collins having planned to rob Fludd, it was determined Joyner shot Fludd during the robbery.

Joyner and Collins are charged with first-degree murder and related charges. They are both in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0005837.

