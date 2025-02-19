Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert Counties

WEDNESDAY 2/19/2025 Update at 5:00 a.m.: The National Weather Service has placed St. Mary’s County, Calvert County and Charles County under a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from February 19, 01:00 at 1:00 p.m., until February 20, 1:00 a.m.

Today – Snow, mainly after 11am. High near 26. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight – Snow before midnight, then snow showers likely, mainly between midnight and 3am. Low around 23. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

IMPACTS – Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. This snow will fall during the evening commute, with temperatures well below freezing. This will likely cause roads to become very slick during a period of high traffic volume.

