March 2025 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

As the days grow longer and the flowers begin to bloom, we’re welcoming the vibrant energy of spring with a lineup of exciting events you won’t want to miss! Get ready for OtterMania!, our super fun celebration of these playful creatures, plus a lively night of music with Lady Di and the Daly News.

Whether you’re an artist at heart or just looking for some creative fun, join us for our new mammal drawing class! Of course, all your favorite regular events are back as well, making this spring the perfect time to explore, learn, and celebrate with us.

Saturdays, March 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29 – Pop-in with Poppie 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Make your Saturday afternoon memorable by coming to visit with our very own Pop Star “Poppie,” our Virginia opossum. You can join the Poppie paparazzi in the museum lobby with one of our educational interpreters, learn all kinds of fun possum facts, and visit the Museum Store for possum fan gear. Since the welfare of our animals is our primary concern, Poppie’s ability to visit with her adoring public may occasionally be subject to change on short notice. Included with museum admission.



1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Join Lori for an insightful exploration of the museum’s artifacts, uncovering their origins and significance. Discover the history behind the emblem from a paddle wheel boat, the tools found in the blacksmith shop, and the Gov. R. M. McLane name board. Hear captivating stories about WWII’s impact on the Solomons community and uncover hidden pictures within the museum murals. It’s a unique opportunity to delve into local history and see these artifacts in a new light. Learn something new every tour. Included with museum admission.

Thursdays, March 6 & 13 – Sea Squirts 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Ship Shape. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, March 7 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits

Sunday, March 9 – Creature Feature 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.

Come to the museum for the Monthly Mystery Creature Feature. Every second Sunday of the month, the CMM Education team will feature an animal in the museum lobby that is not normally on display. Learn about a new animal and discover the wonderful variety of the creatures found in our local estuaries. Take-home educational coloring pages will be available! Included with museum admission.

Sunday, March 9 – The Art of Drawing Mammals 2 – 4 p.m.

Learn about the lives and habits of our native mammals with a naturalist talk, followed by an art workshop where you can learn how to draw our local animals! Beginner and experienced artists, 16 years and older, will enjoy this workshop! All supplies and instructions are included. Participants will be able to take home their original drawings at the end! $15 per participant; Pre-registration is required at https://calvertmarinemuseum.doubleknot.com/event/the-art-of-drawing-mammals/3085793

Thursdays, March 20 & 27 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Ship Shape. For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursday, March 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, March 21 – Maritime Performance Series – LADY DI AND THE DALY NEWS 7 p.m.

Lady Di has been performing regular engagements around the DMV region since 2004, steeped in the spirit of straight-ahead jazz. With her band the Daly News, she also delves into the soulful infusion of the blues and occasional bossa nova. Each tune is infused with a passion for the material and a witty energy that leaves the audience wanting more. Performance is in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online, up to one day prior, at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts and $25 the day of the concert, online and at the door.

Saturday, March 29 – OtterMania! 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Help us celebrate our favorite museum mammal – the North American river otter! Ideal for families, OtterMania! invites kids to dance the “Swim” with the otter mascots, discover how the otters stay warm, explore other adaptations that help otters survive, and complete an “otterly” awesome craft. Meet the biologists who care for the otters, wish them a happy birthday, and enjoy an otter story time with the author of Saving Squeak! Don’t forget to visit Calvert and Chessie Grace along the way! All activities included with museum admission, and it’s FREE for CMM members

