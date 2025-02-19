Get Ready to Swing into an Unforgettable Adventure with Summerstock!

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) is thrilled to present TARZAN®: The Stage Musical for the 43rd production of Summerstock. Performances will be held at Great Mills High School on July 18–20 and July 25–27, 2025, with a total of 8 shows.

TARZAN®: The Stage Musical is based on Disney’s 1999 animated film of the same name, which in turn was based on Edgar Rice Burroughs’ classic 1912 novel, Tarzan of the Apes.

Adapted for the stage by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, this unforgettable theatrical experience features high-flying excitement and hits, with heart-pumping music by Hwang and rock legend, Phil Collins, including Collins’ Academy Award-winning song, “You’ll Be in My Heart,” along with “Son of Man” and “Two Worlds.” The musical features all five songs written by Collins for the movie, and nine new songs penned by Hwang.



This production tells the story of an infant boy adopted by a tribe of apes and raised as one of their own. Tarzan is a man of two worlds which come together when a group of explorers introduce him to strangers like himself for the first time. Among the explorers is the beautiful young Jane, who captures Tarzan’s imagination and heart. Tarzan struggles to navigate a jungle, thick with emotion, as he discovers his animal upbringing clashing with his human instincts.

Casting auditions will be held at Great Mills High School on Friday, April 4 from 5–9 p.m. and Saturday, April 5 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Young actors and actresses aged 13–21 are encouraged to audition for roles. Additionally, there is one role for a 10-year-old boy, allowing boys aged 9–11 to audition.

Opportunities for organizations and businesses to support Summerstock are available through a variety of sponsorship options. Learn more at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/SponsorshipPacket.pdf.

TARZAN®: The Stage Musical was originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions. Music and lyrics by Phil Collins; book by David Henry Hwang. This production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). TARZAN® owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

For general show inquiries, please contact our Summerstock Producer via email at [email protected].

