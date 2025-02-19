Adult Grief Support Program Meetings Available This Spring, 2025

From free, come-as-you-are drop-in grief support groups to online groups that explore grief through imagery, Chesapeake Life Center offers a variety of grief support groups for adults this spring.

Drop-In Grief Support Groups are open to anyone grieving. Groups offer participants an opportunity to share their feelings and obtain support from others who are experiencing loss. There is no fee. These groups will meet in Calvert County as follows: North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave., North Beach, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, April 2, May 7 and June 4. Southern Pines Senior Center, 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby, Maryland, from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, April 8, May 13 and June 10. Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, April 15, May 20 and June 17.

The following groups require registration and, in some instances, may require a fee:

SoulCollage Studio – Join us in person or virtually for a time to create unique collages reflecting and expressing loss and the journey through life. It will meet from 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 7 at 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, Largo, Maryland. The supply fee is $10.

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Evening Group is a group for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, April 9, May 14 and June 11 on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland. The cost is $10.

Loss of Parent or Parental Figure Support Group provides space for those grieving the loss of a parent or parental figure to come together to feel supported in their grief. The group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, April 10, May 8 and June 12 on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland. The cost is free.

Child Loss Support Group is for parents grieving the death of a child, regardless of age or circumstance. It will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Mondays, April 28, May 19 and June 30 on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland. The cost is $10.

Nature's Healing Power: A Grief Support Group Series is a free, nature-informed program that will include immersive walks in nature, time spent focusing on the cycle of the seasons and working with natural objects to contain and express the grief experience. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, May 1, 8, 22 and 29, at Greenbelt Park, 6565 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, Maryland.

Childcare is not provided and children are not permitted in any of these groups.

The following groups will meet virtually via Zoom for Healthcare:

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Virtual Group is a free group for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, April 8, May 13 and June 10 via Zoom.

SoulCollage Virtual Support Group for Loss and Transition is a free group with participants creating collages to commemorate lost loved ones and visually journal the grief process. The group will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 5 via Zoom.

Except for drop-in groups, registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

Chesapeake Life Center, a program service of Hospice of the Chesapeake, serves hospice family members and the community with bereavement services and activities aimed at enhancing the quality of life for those grieving the loss of a loved one. For details, visit www.chesapeakelifecenter.org.