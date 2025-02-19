Multiple Motor Vehicle Collisions with Injuries Reported Throughout St. Mary’s County

UPDATE 5:35 P.M.: Willows Road still closed due to multiple motor vehicle collisions.

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 4:25 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Maddox Road and Abells Cattle Trail in Chaptico, for the reported motor vehicle collision with rollover.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle had rolled over and landed back on its wheels with all three occupants having injuries.

Two patients were transported to an area trauma center by ambulances with injuries. The third patient was evaluated, it is unknown if they were transported.

Since 3:19 p.m., over 10 motor vehicle collisions have been reported.

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 5:06 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Patuxent Beach Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

911 callers reported 4 vehicles was possibly involved and requested an ambulance for one infant to be evaluated.

Patuxent Beach Road will have extended delays due to the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Wed, 19 Feb 2025 15:19 EST MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – CLEMENTS Wed, 19 Feb 2025 15:23 EST MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – MECHANICSVILLE Wed, 19 Feb 2025 15:23 EST MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – CALIFORNIA Wed, 19 Feb 2025 15:59 EST MVC – INJURIES – CHAPTICO Wed, 19 Feb 2025 16:10 MVC H&R PROPERTY DAMAGE – CALIFORNIA Wed, 19 Feb 2025 16:21 EST MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – LEXINGTON PARK Wed, 19 Feb 2025 16:30 EST MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – LEXINGTON PARK Wed, 19 Feb 2025 16:34 EST MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – LEXINGTON PARK Wed, 19 Feb 2025 16:34 EST MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – LEONARDTOWN Wed, 19 Feb 2025 16:44 EST MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – RIDGE Wed, 19 Feb 2025 16:44 EST MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – LEXINGTON PARK Wed, 19 Feb 2025 16:48 EST MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – CALIFORNIA Wed, 19 Feb 2025 16:51 EST MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – LEXINGTON PARK Wed, 19 Feb 2025 17:16:43 EST MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – NO ADDRESS Wed, 19 Feb 2025 17:19:37 EST MVC – PROPERTY DAMAGE – LEXINGTON PARK Wed, 19 Feb 2025 17:22:30 EST MVC UNDETERMINED – MECHANICSVILLE