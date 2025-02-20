Helen’s Café and Catering Relocating to Leonardtown

Helen’s Café and Catering, a longtime favorite in Southern Maryland, is set to open a new location at 24209 Point Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD.

Formerly located at the Charlotte Hall Farmers Market, Helen’s closed its doors in March 2024. Now, nearly a year later, the beloved eatery is preparing to welcome customers once again in the Old Willows Restaurant building, which was more recently home to Kevin’s Korner Café. The space is currently under construction, with an anticipated opening by mid-March pending health inspections. In addition to the new restaurant, Helen’s will continue offering catering services from its Hollywood, MD location. Fans of Helen’s home-cooked favorites won’t have to wait much longer to enjoy the flavors they love.