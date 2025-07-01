Helen’s Café & Catering to Open July 2 in Leonardtown

UPDATE: Helen’s Café & Catering, a longtime favorite in Southern Maryland, is officially reopening to the public on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at its new location: 24509 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD.

Previously located at the Charlotte Hall Farmers Market, Helen’s closed its doors in March 2024, leaving many loyal customers eagerly awaiting its return. Now, after months of renovation and preparations, the café is ready to welcome patrons once again—this time in the former Willows Restaurant building, which most recently housed Kevin’s Korner Café.

The new location will be open five days a week with the following hours:

Wednesday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

In addition to the café, Helen’s will continue to offer full-service catering from its Hollywood, MD location.

Fans of Helen’s homemade dishes and friendly service won’t have to wait much longer to enjoy their favorites in a new and welcoming setting. The reopening marks a new chapter for the beloved business, with the same heartwarming food that made it a community staple for years.

