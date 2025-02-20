Southern Maryland School and Weather Updates for Thursday, February 20th, 2025

ST. MARY’S COUNTY – 2 Hour Delayed Opening – February 20, 2025 – Code 5 for Staff

CALVERT COUNTY – No call yet

CHARLES COUNTY – no call yet, no expected delays or closures.



…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, additional snow accumulations up to two inches. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch.

* WHERE…In Maryland, St. Marys County. In Virginia, King George County.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 AM EST Thursday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 AM to 11 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the commute this evening and Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The first snow event will fall during the evening commute, with temperatures well below freezing. This will likely cause roads to become very slick during a period of high traffic volume. The second event will impact the Thursday morning commute, causing roads to once again become slick with surface temperatures into the upper teens to low 20s.