Cambridge Woman Arrested After Knife Attack at St. Mary’s County Hotel

A Cambridge woman is facing multiple assault charges after allegedly waving a knife and attacking two individuals at a hotel in Hollywood, Maryland.

According to court documents, Shyla Marie Moore, 18, of Cambridge, was arrested on February 17, 2025, after Maryland State Police responded to a disturbance at the Sleep Inn and Suites on Three Notch Road.

Authorities were called to the scene after reports of a female suspect yelling and brandishing a knife inside the hotel lobby.

Upon arrival, Trooper First Class Allison Oyler of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack identified the suspect as Moore. She reportedly admitted to waving a knife toward people inside the hotel before discarding it behind the building.

Witnesses stated that Moore had gone to the hotel to speak with the father of her child and proceeded to a room where his parents were staying. When she was informed that the child’s father was not present, she allegedly became aggressive, swinging a knife at one of the individuals inside the room. The intended target managed to push the door shut to prevent her from entering.

After this confrontation, Moore allegedly walked down the hall and continued to wave the knife toward other hotel guests.

According to the police report, she was told that law enforcement had been contacted, at which point she discarded the knife and remained on the premises. When questioned, Moore initially claimed she feared for her safety but could not explain why she was the one wielding a knife at the hotel room. She was also unable to provide a reason for not calling the police if she had felt threatened.

Following the investigation, Moore was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure. She was taken into custody and held without bond.

A bail review hearing was held on February 19, 2025, in St. Mary’s County District Court, where Judge James Tanavage upheld the decision to deny her bail.

Moore, who is being represented by a public defender, has since filed a request for a speedy trial. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 18, 2025, at the St. Mary’s County District Court. The case remains open as law enforcement continues its investigation.

