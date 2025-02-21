Lexington Park Woman Arrested Twice in Five Days Faces Child Abuse, Assault, and Burglary Charges

Kim Marie Bohrer, 63, of Lexington Park, is facing multiple criminal charges after being arrested twice within a span of five days. Court records show that Bohrer was first arrested on February 15, 2025, for child abuse and assault, and then again on February 19, 2025, for burglary.

On February 14, 2025, at approximately 10:42 PM, Maryland State Police responded to Bohrer’s residence on Wolftrap Street in Lexington Park after receiving a 911 call about a domestic dispute. A concerned neighbor reported hearing yelling from inside the residence and believed an altercation was taking place. According to the caller, a juvenile female had arrived at their residence earlier, stating that her mother needed help, prompting the call to authorities.

When troopers arrived, they learned that two individuals involved in the dispute had already left the area on foot. Officers later located them down the street on Ark Court. One of the individuals told police that she lived with Bohrer and described a violent encounter that had occurred inside the home. According to her, she was inside her bedroom with the juvenile when Bohrer began pounding on the bedroom door. The juvenile opened the door and was immediately struck in the face by Bohrer with an open hand. The woman in the bedroom then shouted at Bohrer, which, according to her, further aggravated Bohrer, leading her to punch the woman repeatedly in the face with a closed fist.

When officers examined the woman, they observed visible injuries, including bruising under her left eye, blood around her lips, and a cut on her left index finger, which she said resulted from attempting to block Bohrer’s punches. The woman also told police that Bohrer threw a cup of an unknown liquid at both her and the juvenile, hitting them both. Officers noted that the juvenile did not have any visible injuries at the time.

When officers spoke with Bohrer, she admitted to throwing a cup of water at both individuals but denied that any physical altercation took place. Based on the statements from the individuals involved, visible injuries, and the neighbor’s 911 call, police arrested Bohrer and transported her to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. She was charged with child abuse – second degree (household member), a felony, and two counts of second-degree assault, both misdemeanors. Following an initial appearance in court, Bohrer was released on her own recognizance​.

Five days later, on February 19, 2025, at approximately 7:10 AM, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress at another residence on Wolftrap Street in Lexington Park. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the homeowner, who stated that when she woke up, she discovered Bohrer sitting on her couch. According to the homeowner, Bohrer had entered through an unlocked front door without permission. The homeowner stated that she did not know how long Bohrer had been inside the house. She further told officers that she attempted to talk to Bohrer, but Bohrer was not making sense.

When questioned, Bohrer admitted to entering the home but claimed that she had done so only to stay warm. She stated that she lived down the street but had been locked out of her own residence. Bohrer also told police that she did not take anything from the home and had only used it as temporary shelter from the cold.

After reviewing the situation, deputies placed Bohrer under arrest for fourth-degree burglary (dwelling), a misdemeanor. She was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where she was later released on a $2,000 unsecured personal bond​.

Bohrer is currently awaiting trial for both cases. Court records indicate that her trial for the burglary charge is scheduled for March 27, 2025, at 1:30 PM in St. Mary’s District Court. The charges related to child abuse and assault remain open, and additional court proceedings are expected in the coming weeks​​.

