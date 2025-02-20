Juanita June Froman (Snookie), 91, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away suddenly on February 13, 2025.

Snookie was born in Newhall, WV, on November 8, 1933, to the late Thelma and Orville Moore. She is survived by her son, Thomas Sears of Fredericksburg, VA; her granddaughter, Danielle Sears; and great-grandchildren, Reagan, Cole, Mason, and Lainey Grace of Lusby, MD.

She is also survived by two sisters, Delores Eaker (Nick) and Zona Virden (Don), as well as three brothers, Dennis Moore (Gloria), Stanford Moore, and Jeffrey Moore.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Sue Schuman, Nancy Love, and Connie Clark, and four brothers, Ray Moore, Rodney Moore, Jerry Moore, and Mike Moore.