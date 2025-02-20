Hospice of the Chesapeake Advanced Cardiac Care Program Seeks to Reduce Hospital Visits

Hospice of the Chesapeake, in collaboration with the American Heart Association (AHA) and the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) announces the Advanced Cardiac Care Program to address one of the nation’s largest killers of Americans – heart disease.

Each year, more Americans die from heart disease than any other condition, including cancer. Heart disease is also a leading cause of hospitalization: patients with congestive heart failure alone account for more than one million inpatient admissions annually.

Available for immediate use, the program’s patient and caregiver guide helps avert multiple hospital and emergency room visits that are a huge source of stress for the patient, their family, and the medical facility.

“By offering heart disease patients the right educational resources, we empower them to take control of their health,” Hospice of the Chesapeake Vice President of Medical Affairs & Hospice Medical Director Dr. Sonja Richmond said. “The resources available through the Advanced Cardiac Care Program can help patients and caregivers better manage their condition, reducing the likelihood of hospital visits and improving their quality of life.”

“It is a complete and unnecessary tragedy that only five percent of heart failure patients who are discharged from the hospital ever utilize in-home hospice services,” said Carole Fisher, President of NPHI. “Far too many die alone in a hospital or nursing facility, when instead our hospice teams could care for them wherever they reside and they could enjoy a far higher quality of life surrounded by loved ones.”

To learn more about the program and for copies of the guide, visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/cardiac.



is the leading provider of compassionate, expert care for individuals and families facing serious illness across Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties. As Maryland’s largest independent, not-for-profit hospice, the organization is committed to enhancing the quality of life for patients by managing symptoms, providing education, and focusing on what matters most to each individual and their loved ones. With a team of highly skilled professionals, Hospice of the Chesapeake offers personalized support to help families navigate the challenges of advanced illness and loss, ensuring comfort, dignity, and peace of mind throughout the journey. For more information, visit www.hospicechesapeake.org

The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is a membership organization comprising 100+ not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice, and palliative care providers dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to care that reflects their individual goals, values, and preferences. Representing providers from 37 states and the District of Columbia, NPHI and its members help design more innovative and effective models of care, advocate for comprehensive and community-integrated care customized to meet each person’s unique needs, and build collaboration between national thought leaders, decision-makers, and other healthcare stakeholders to improve hospice care. Learn more at www.hospiceinnovations.org.