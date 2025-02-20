A great man, James Thomas “Tommy” Clagett, Jr. of Newburg, MD tragically and prematurely passed away on January 29, 2025, at the age of 43.

Tommy was a devoted husband, father, son and friend. He was born on January 4, 1982, in Clinton, MD to James Thomas Clagett, Sr. of Accokeek, MD, and the late Paula (nee: Helmlinger) Clagett.

Tommy is a 2000 graduate of St. Mary’s Ryken High School where he was a star athlete in soccer and lacrosse. He is a 2005 graduate of East Carolina University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management. Tommy’s strong work ethic helped him advance to executive vice president in his 16 years with Gaghan Mechanical, Inc. His leadership and positive influence helped shape the family atmosphere that defines the company culture. He became an office legend by mastering the art of being both a boss and a friend—professional when it mattered, but always kind.

Tommy was a well-respected member of his community. He was a hard-working go-getter who was helpful by nature. Whether working on the farm or helping a friend, Tommy didn’t need to be asked, he just did because he knew it was needed. But when he was asked to do something there was no doubt, he made sure to do it right. He took great pride in both the quality of his work and in showing others that he cared through his acts of service.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and would take advantage of every opportunity to cruise around the Wicomico River on his new boat with his family aboard. He was a lifelong fan of Washington sports teams and was thrilled that his girls had recently joined in his fandom.

On June 13, 2015 he married the love of his life, Jillian “Jill” Rene Clagett in Newburg, MD. Tommy and Jill counted themselves as one of the lucky ones to have found in each other their perfect match. It was not only obvious to them, but also to everyone close to them that their union was fated to be. Joined together by similar interests and matched through complimentary characteristics, they knew they were blessed, and they didn’t take a single day for granted. Together they celebrated more than nine wonderful years of marriage and the birth of their two daughters, Zoey Anne and Alaina Ellen. Tommy was a true ladies’ man, being the only male in the household, as Skye, the black lab, and even the chickens were all girls. Of all the achievements in his life, none meant more to him than being a girl dad. He was actively involved in everything his girls did. He was a patient, encouraging soccer coach with the La Plata Youth Soccer Association, having coached both of his daughters and many of their friends. He was Zoey’s biggest cheerleader as she played travel soccer for FC Charles. He loved sharing his skills with the youth soccer community and was delighted about the progress his girls were making honing their skills at the sport he grew up loving.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Jill, beloved daughters, Zoey and Alaina; father, James “Jim” Clagett; sister, Krista Dermady (Todd); niece, Abigail Dermady; and nephew, Gavin Dermady. He is also survived by his devoted in-laws: Valerie Hines (Edward); William “Bill” Rice, Sr.; brother, William “Rocky” Rice, Jr.; nieces, Emilie and Madison Rice; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Paula Clagett.

Tommy’s legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched simply by being himself. To know Tommy was to love him. And in this time of immense heartache over his loss, he would want all of us to find a moment with a friend to celebrate his life. So as soon as you can, grab a beer by the river with someone you love and share a toast to Tommy and the beautiful life he lived.

Family will receive friends for Tommy’s Life Celebration on February 18, 2025, from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by The Reverend Father Brian Vander Wel on February 19, 2025, at 11:00 am at Christ Church, 600 Farmington Road West, Accokeek, MD 20607. Burial will immediately follow the Service in the church cemetery.

Everyone is invited to join the family at the Accokeek Firehouse, 16111 Livingston Road, Accokeek, MD 20607, for food and fellowship directly following the services.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Olin Straus, Chris Kidwell, Joe Parker, Chris Schraf, Rocky Rice, Lee Sutton, Bill Rice and Lee Moreland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tommy’s memory may be made to the Tommy Clagett Memorial Trust for his daughters.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.