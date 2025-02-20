Mabel Mae Morton, 92, passed away on February 8, 2025, at Solomons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Solomons, MD. Mabel is now united with her husband, Bill.

She was born on December 4, 1932, in Romney, WV to the late Asa Benton Combs and Viola M. (nee: Ludwig) Combs.

Mabel was born and raised in Romney, WV and is a graduate of Romney High School. On September 26, 1952, she married the love of her life, Raymond William Morton, Jr. “Bill”. Together, they celebrated over 60 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in April 2013.

Mabel worked at the Defense Mapping Agency for 20 years until her retirement.

Mabel spent many happy years living in Potomac, MD, while raising her children alongside her husband, Bill. She was a loving and supportive wife and mother. Mabel and Bill never forgot their roots, and after their retirement from the Defense Mapping Agency spent many happy and active retirement years living in Alpine Lake Resort, Terra Alta, WV where she resided until Bill’s passing in 2013.

Mabel is survived by her children: Sue Ann Windsor (Patrick) of Silver Spring, MD, William Bradley Morton of Poolesville, MD, and Mary Jane Selph (Duncan) of Leonardtown, MD; her sister, Mildred “Millie” Canavan; six grandchildren; Ryan Selph (Kyra), Caitlin Walker (Nick), Chad Selph (Kelly), Nicole Knox (Dan), Natalie Morton and Craig Morton; 6 great grandchildren; Bryant, Kenna, Cora, Wes, Gracie, and Jack, and many extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Mabel is also preceded in death by her siblings: Arthur Combs, Madison Combs, Granville Combs, Ernest Combs, Paul Combs, and Hazel Greene.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.