Andrew “Andy” Goldstein was born May 1, 1963, to Sol Goldstein and Barbara Gross in New York City, NY. On February 8, 2025, at 61 years of age, he passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was predeceased by his wife, Robin Goldstein, in 2014, and his mother in the same year. He is survived by his father, Sol Goldstein, daughter, Candice Vallandingham-Adam, son, Robert “Bo” Vallandingham; two siblings, Howard Goldstein and Eve Goldstein; son-in-law, Nick Adam; daughter-in-law, Natasha Vallandingham; step-mother, Donna Goldstein; and six grandchildren: Jamison Adam, Dawsynne Adam, Ellyette Adam, Nia Vallandingham, Robert “Bubba” Vallandingham and Noah Vallandingham, who affectionately called him “Pappy.”

Andy was born and raised in New York. After graduating high school in 1981, he enlisted in the United States Navy and dedicated six years of service as an Electronics Technician until his Honorable Discharge. He moved to St. Mary’s County where he worked for government contractors for many years before his current career with the Department of Defense at the Naval Air Station – Webster Field. During this time, he met his amazing wife Robin – the love of his life whom he married on December 30, 2005. Together they celebrated over eight wonderful years of marriage before her death in March 2014.

He enjoyed country music, golfing and playing in men’s softball leagues. Andy loved gadgets and tools; working on cars and fixing broken things. He deeply loved his family and friends, and had a close bond with his co-workers. His Chihuahua, Lacey Girl, gave him much joy for many years. Andy was always willing to help others and had an incredible sense of humor. He will be greatly missed!

Family will receive friends for Andy’s Life Celebration on Monday, February 17, 2025 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., with a Remembrance Service at 3:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private. The Family would love to hear your favorite memory of Andy, and invite you to share it with them during the Remembrance Service.

