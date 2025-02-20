Rita Claire (Hurry) Dusch, of Morganza, passed peacefully on February 8th 2025.

Rita was born and raised in St. Mary’s County, growing up in Clements. She Graduated from Chopticon High School in 1966, as part of the initial Graduating Class. After Graduating from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, she moved to Buffalo, NY and worked for Bethlehem Steel for a few years before locating back to the DC Metro area where she resided and worked, until her retirement in 2010. She relocated back to St. Mary’s County in 2022, to care for her elderly Mother, until her own illness no longer allowed her to do so.

Rita is survived by her Mother, Rosalyn R. Hurry of Morganza, her brother Dennis (Linda) of Mechanicsville, a niece Heidi Kolb, nephews Ross Hurry (Crystal), Brooks Hurry and Michael Hurry, a Grand Nephew Harrison Hurry, along with many cousins. She is preceded in death by her Father James R. Hurry, Sr., brother James R. Hurry, Jr. (Carole) and sister Mary Rosalyn Hurry (Gerry).

Rita had a kind heart for all and will be dearly missed.

Family invites friends for a visitation on Thursday February 20, 2025 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. with a service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to A.C.T.S, P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618 and St. Mary’s Hospice, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made at brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home.