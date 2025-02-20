Alexander “Alex” Huffman, beloved husband, father, son, brother, nephew, and a friend to many, tragically passed away on January 29th, 2025, at the young age of 34. Alex was born on October 6th, 1990, in Prince George’s County, but raised in Charles County, Maryland.

Growing up, Alex developed a love for sports. He played soccer for a few years before finding his true love for hockey; he started with roller hockey and quickly worked his way onto the ice. Throughout his preteen and teen years, Alex played on multiple different teams through travel and recreational ice hockey and eventually landed a spot on the Thomas Stone High School ice hockey team with some of his best friends. Alex continued to play recreational ice hockey as an adult with some of his old teammates and friends. Additionally, he enjoyed Sunday golf with the boys (sometimes on days other than Sundays) and duck hunting with his buddies. He had an incredible sense of humor that would leave everyone buzzing with laughter, even on the hardest days.

Alex began his steamfitter’s journey with Steamfitters Union Local 602 in 2014, and he graduated in 2019, where he was ranked 13 out of 117 apprentices’ and awarded “Service Technician of the Year”. Alex worked for Heffron Company as a service technician for approximately eight years under the supervision of Jonathan Boyd and John Bloom. In 2020, he left Heffron to spread his wings at other union companies, but he ultimately returned in 2022 because Heffron was his home. In 2024, Alex left Heffron one last time to take a better position for his family at SMARDT. There, he worked as an HVAC field technician from August 2024 until his untimely passing. He was a leader in the HVAC industry, quickly becoming a top service technician who specialized in commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment.

On top of being a service technician during the day, Alex was also an evening instructor at the Steamfitters Union Local 602 Apprenticeship School for five years. He started teaching CFC Classes in 2019 and later transitioned to teaching Steam/Boilers from 2020 to 2024.

Alex is survived by his loving wife Kayla and his two children, Rowen and Hadley. He is also survived by his father and stepmother, Jeffery “Jeff” and Joan Huffman, mother, and stepfather, Donna and Hobart Weimer, brother Zackary Huffman, paternal grandmother Marie Huffman, uncles, aunts, cousins, as well as two stepsisters and their children. Alex also leaves behind many friends and colleagues who loved him dearly.

Alex was met at the gates of Heaven by his paternal grandfather, William “Bill” Huffman, maternal grandparents, David & Margaret Freeman, and one uncle.

Alex was a hard worker who reached for the stars and never settled. He made his family very proud, and they loved him endlessly. Not a day will go by that Alex isn’t missed by his family and friends. He was truly remarkable.

