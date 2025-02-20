It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Steve “Stevie” Johnson, age 45, who tragically lost his life on January 29th, 2025. Steve was a loving husband, devoted family man and a true outdoorsman who found his greatest joy in hunting, fishing, and traveling to new places.

Steve was born on May 14th, 1979, in Cheverly, Md and raised in Southern Maryland, where he developed a deep appreciation for nature early in life. Whether he was casting a line into the water, tracking game in the woods, or setting off on a new adventure, he embraced every moment with passion and enthusiasm. His love for the great outdoors was matched only by the love he had for his wife, family and friends, who will forever cherish the memories made by campfires, on the water, and along the open road. He was known for his outgoing personality, his unwavering kindness, and his ability to make friends anywhere. Steve’s generosity knew no bounds; he was always the first to lend a helping hand, offer a word of encouragement, or share a smile that could brighten even the darkest day. Steve lived every day to the fullest and made his dreams reality. He dreamed big and lived large, nothing was out of his reach.

Steve is survived by his beloved wife, Bridget, and her son Branden Murphy. He is also survived by his parents, Michael Johnson, Jane and Jack Keightley, beloved brother Joseph (Lynsey) Johnson, sisters, Taylor, Brooke, Kindell and Amber Johnson. Son-in-law to Bob and Kathryn Hill, brother-in-law, Derek Wrigth, sister-in-law, Mandi Ransome, and Jenna (Greg) Shall as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and countless friends that loved him dearly.

Steve married the love of his life Bridget on May 20th, 2006, at a private ceremony at Herrington Harbor in Rose Haven, MD. The love that they shared for one another radiated from them both and was always present. Steve often referred to Bridget as his sunshine.

In his professional life, Steve was equally remarkable. After high school, he enrolled at the Computer Learning Center and began his career in the Information Technology Field. Shortly following graduation, Steve decided that working for someone else was not going to get him where he wanted to go in life and decided to start his own computer management company. Maryland Computer Service (MCS) was founded by the Johnson’s in September 2010. As a result of Steve’s dedication, work ethic, and passion, the company quickly expanded in size and has grown to be the thriving business we know it to be today. Steve was a true leader and mentor to all his employees. His employees and customers respected and admired him, not just for his skills and achievements, but for his integrity, leadership, and the genuine care he showed for everyone he worked with. His legacy of hard work and leadership will be missed and remembered by all who met him.

Steve was an irreplaceable soul, the embodiment of joy and energy. He was the life of every room he entered, a beacon of light at every party and a cherished figure in both Southern Maryland and in Ocean City, Md. His presence was magnetic, drawing people together and uplifting their spirits effortlessly. Steve was a big dreamer and lived life as big as his dreams were. He never stopped wanting more from life and nothing he dreamed of was out of reach of his accomplishments.

Steve’s friends and family were the pillars of his life, especially his wife Bridget. He was her true “rock” and loved her unconditionally. She truly had him from hello. They were truly a best friend match that balanced each other and carried one another through life’s journeys. He treasured every moment spent with her, friends and family. Whether it was a casual gathering, a heartfelt conversation, hunting trip, farm fun, or an adventurous fishing trip. His capacity for love and friendship was immense, and he made everyone feel like they were welcomed.

Steve’s tragic passing leaves a void in our hearts and in our community that will never be filled. His spirit lives on in the countless lives he touched and the beautiful memories he created. We will remember Steve for his boundless enthusiasm, his unwavering friendship, his larger-than-life dreams, and his unrelenting zest for living life to the fullest. He truly lived to make memories and not just dreams.

As we mourn the loss of such an extraordinary individual, we also celebrate the incredible life he lived. Steve Johnson’s legacy is one of love, laughter, and adventures, and he will forever be missed but never forgotten.

A celebration of life will be held at New Life LaPlata, Maryland, on February 21st with a visitation from 1:00 p.m. following with a service at 3:00 p.m. (9690 Shepherds Creek Pl, LaPlata MD 20646).

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.