Gregory “Greg” Robert Pobst, 55, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on February 8, 2025.

Greg was born on December 10, 1969, at the Pax River Naval Base in Lexington Park, Maryland. In 1976, after his father retired from the Navy, the Pobst family settled in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, where Greg spent his childhood. Greg graduated from LaPlata High School and earned an Associate’s degree from the local community college before transferring to the University of Maryland in College Park. While attending the University of Maryland, he became a proud member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, forming lifelong bonds with his brothers. He graduated with a degree in Computer Science and went on to build a meaningful career as a software developer. Over the years, he worked for several companies, leaving a lasting impact through his expertise and dedication. He eventually found a professional home at the Maryland Environmental Service (MES), At MES he spent 14 years contributing his leadership and technical skills, mentoring new colleagues, and forming lasting friendships.

Greg was known for his warm spirit, kind heart, and unwavering generosity. He had a deep appreciation for the outdoors, often hiking with his dogs and finding peace in nature. A lifelong lover of books, he enjoyed reading fantasy novels and was excited to have finished the Wheel of Time series that he kept putting off. He enjoyed watching and rooting for the local sports teams, holding season tickets for the Baltimore Ravens for several years and even traveling to other cities to cheer them on. Greg made friends easily and had a way of connecting with people. He valued spending time with family and was always ready to lend a helping hand, leaving behind memories filled with laughter and kindness.

He is survived by his loving mother, Judith Pobst; his brother, Ken Pobst, and sister-in-law, Sarah Pobst; his nieces, Allie and Megan Pobst; and his nephews, Logan and Ryder Pobst. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Don Pobst.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Greg’s honor on February 22, 2025, from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. Family and friends are invited to gather and share memories in remembrance of his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Greg’s memory to the St. Mary’s Animal Adoption & Resource Center.

Greg’s kindness, laughter, and love will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.