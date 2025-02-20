Lisa Jane Nyalko (née Pfanneschlag) passed away on January 21, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of professional excellence, community service, and cherished memories with family and friends.

Born on April 7, 1964, in Baltimore, Maryland, Lisa was the youngest of four children and instantly captured the hearts of her family. Growing up in Reisterstown, she attended the local public schools and graduated from Franklin High School, where she excelled academically and was an active member of the National Honor Society, Student Government Association, cheerleading squad, and yearbook team.

Lisa earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Maryland in 1986. She continued her education, earning a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the Catholic University of America in 1990 and completing the Naval War College Non-Resident Seminar Program at the College of Naval Command and Staff in Newport, Rhode Island in 1994. Additionally, she graduated from the Defense Systems Management College and Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Senior Executive Management Development Program.

Lisa began her distinguished civil service career in 1987 at NAVAIR as an advanced design engineer, focusing on Strike Warfare and Advanced Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing (ASTOVL) aircraft design. Over the years, she took on increasingly significant roles, including Integrated Product Team Leader for the ASTOVL program, Air Vehicle IPT Leader for the Joint Strike Fighter program, and Staff Assistant to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy Air Programs.

In June 2001, Lisa was selected as the Principal Deputy Program Manager for Air-to-Air Missiles (PMA-259) at Patuxent River, Maryland. She later joined the PMA-265 (F/A-18 and EA-18G) Program Office, where she led a team through the successful Milestone B decision for the EA-18G in less than 12 months. Her exceptional leadership led to her selection as Principal Deputy Program Manager for PMA-265, overseeing various aircraft programs, including Foreign Military Sales.

In April 2007, Lisa was inducted into the Senior Executive Service as Deputy Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs [PEO(T)], where she managed acquisition, engineering, and technical services for numerous Navy programs. Her remarkable achievements earned her multiple awards, including the Meritorious Civilian Service Award, Superior Civilian Service Award, and recognition as a finalist for the Naval War College Outstanding Graduate award.

While at NAVAIR, Lisa met her soulmate, Col. Michael A. Nyalko (USMC). They were married on May 20, 2000, and built a beautiful life together in Leonardtown, Maryland. For over 20 years, they cherished their home, the breathtaking views of the Potomac and Patuxent Rivers, and the welcoming community of Saint Mary’s County. They enjoyed frequent trips to Islamorada in the Florida Keys, fishing off their boat in Maryland, celebrating holidays, especially Christmas, and spending time with their family and friends.

Lisa lovingly supported Mike during his 23-year battle with lymphoma until his passing on May 26, 2023.

A firm believer in giving back, Lisa was a dedicated volunteer in her community. She served with the Leonardtown Auxiliary Rescue Squad, organizing its annual cake auction, and gave her time to the Good Samaritan Lutheran Pantry, where she worked weekly to serve those in need.

Lisa was predeceased by her husband, Michael A. Nyalko; her parents, Alfred John Pfanneschlag, Sr., and Ruthann Theresa (née King) Pfanneschlag; her brother, Alfred John Pfanneschlag, Jr.; her paternal grandparents, Frank and Dorothy Pfanneschlag; her maternal grandparents, Thomas and Ruth King; and her granddaughter, Lydia Raine Nyalko.

She is survived by her sister, Theresa McLeod (husband, Robert); her brother, Charles Pfanneschlag; sister-in-law, Nancy (nee:Nyalko) Guzy, her stepson, Michael J. Nyalko (wife, Rebekah); her beloved grandsons, Michael and Nathan Nyalko; her nephew, Patrick McLeod; her niece Kimberly McLeod (husband, Kevin Faust); her uncle, Edward Prus; many dear cousins; and a tight knit community of lifelong friends.

Lisa will be remembered affectionately for her intellect, warmth, and unyielding dedication to her family, career, and community.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2025 from 12:00p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with services beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., at 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please send contributions or donations in her name to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 and the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.