On February 9, 2025, Christopher “Chris” Robert Young, of Golden Beach, MD, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side after a long battle with cancer. Chris was born on November 1, 1994, in Maryland to parents Charles Young and Judy Young.

Chris fiercely fought cancer, not once, but twice, with strength and bravery up to the end, supported by the love of his family and friends. He always kept a positive attitude and a smile on his face.

A lifelong resident of Southern Maryland, Chris was a graduate of Chopticon High School and went on to receive his Associate’s Degree in Engineering Technology at the College of Southern Maryland. He worked for a short period of time at Platform Systems in Hollywood, MD performing Computer Aided Design. He was also an active member of All Faith Episcopal Church, Mechanicsville Moose Lodge 495, The Golden Beach Community and the Spina Bifida Association of the National Capital Area.

Chris’ honesty, optimism and can-do attitude was an inspiration to all who knew him. Born with Spina Bifida, Chris never let his disability be a hinderance to pursuing his dreams or participating in anything he wished to do. He had a magnetic personality, adventurous spirit and an infectious smile which left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He loved and cherished meeting new people and loved the camera. His Pop said that “Chris never met a camera he didn’t like”. He also loved to travel (especially on cruises), attend concerts, play video games and spend time at the beach. Ocean City was a favorite vacation spot, and he was thrilled to be able to use his sand wheelchair to experience the ocean.

Chris enjoyed helping others and participated in fundraisers throughout his lifetime. In 2006, he was selected by Children’s Hospital to represent them as their Children’s Miracle Network Champion and went on to continue to raise money for the hospital through community events such as dinner/dances with live auctions including autographed guitars from the country music community, poker runs, Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day and the Children’s Miracle Network Fundraising at ACE Hardware. He also helped to facilitate the annual Children’s Hospital Christmas Toy Drive at the Mechanicsville DG Market, with the help of Manager, William Herman.

Chris had a passion for music, often performing with local bands in the community, and sports, particularly cheering for his beloved team, the Commanders. He was so happy to see his team make it to the playoffs this year… something they had not previously achieved in his lifetime. He was also a huge foodie and loved trying new foods and recipes.

Chris was predeceased by his father, Charles “Chuck” Young. He is survived by his mother, Judy Young, along with his blended family including his “Pop” Paul McGowan, “Granny” Jackie Dickinson, brothers Brian (Lori), Brad (Kim), Anthony (Allie), Mike (Ashley) and sisters Lauren (Daniel) and Leslie (Steven), and their children. He is also survived by his numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as special friends Ross Wrabley, Raymond Hawkins and Heather Manning.

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, the family will receive friends from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm with prayers beginning at 7:30 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held the following day at 1:00 pm officiated by Reverend Debbie Kirk at All Faith Episcopal Church, 38885 New Market Turner Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow after the service in the church cemetery.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Children’s National Hospital for the excellent care they provided throughout Chris’ lifetime. In lieu of flowers, Chris expressed that in his memory, he would like to continue to help. Children’s Hospital was his charity of choice, and they have set up a tribute page and special fund for solid tumor cancer research to help find a cure for the type of cancer he had. Please consider donations to this worthy cause at this site:

