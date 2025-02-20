Doris Jean Willett, age 88, formerly of Irvington, VA, passed away February 6, 2025, at Riverside Lifelong Health and Rehabilitation, Saluda, VA.

Doris was born on February 16, 1936 in White Plains, MD. She attended La Plata High School and married Clarence “Ray” Willett on August 6, 1954. In 1962, Doris began her career with the State of Maryland Department of Transportation and retired in 1996, earning a citation for thirty-four years of Outstanding Service. She moved to Irvington, VA in 2009.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Alice Hurtt Pickeral, brother, Harry Leonard Pickeral, sister, Loretta P. Williams, husband, Clarence Raymond Willett, and son, Michael Raymond Willett. She is survived by her daughter, Phyliss Jean Alt (Kevin), granddaughter, Laura Thorne (David), two great grandchildren, Shannon and David Thorne, and nephews, David Williams and Pat Williams.

Doris was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Kilmarnock VA where she served as a Greeter, Usher and Coffee Host. In addition, she volunteered at the Steamboat Museum in Irvington, VA and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved to travel, go out to eat and listen to country music.

Special thanks to those who lovingly cared for Doris at Riverside Sanders, Gloucester, VA; Riverside Lifelong Health and Rehabilitation, Saluda, VA; and Riverside Walter Reed Hospice, Gloucester, VA.

A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 4535 Piney Church Rd., Waldorf, MD 20602.

Donations or contributions in Doris’ memory may be made to the Riverside Walter Reed Hospice, 7358 Main St., Gloucester, VA 23061 or to a charity of your choice.

Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel is assisting the family.