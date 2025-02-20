Diane Marie Lucier, 77, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on February 8, 2025, in Callaway, Maryland, with her family by her side.

Born on May 14, 1947, in Springfield, Massachusetts, she was a beloved daughter of the late Edward F. Koetsch and Lorraine F. Koetsch (née Desjarlais).

Diane was a 1965 graduate of Longmeadow High School in Longmeadow, Massachusetts. She met her husband, Robert H. Lucier in 1969 at the Matador Lounge at the Eastfield Mall, and they married in 1970 in Longmeadow. They shared 54 wonderful years together, raising their two children, Corey and Angela. Diane was a devoted mother who never missed an opportunity to support her children, in school and out.

A creative and talented woman, Diane had a passion for crafting—particularly quilting, ceramics, and polymer clay. She loved making handmade gifts for family and friends. An avid reader, she could often be found immersed in a book or working on a crossword puzzle. Throughout her life, Diane traveled extensively with her husband while he served in the Navy, and she treasured her time living in Sicily, Italy. Her spaghetti sauce is a cherished family recipe. Above all, she found joy in spending time with her family and friends.

Diane is survived by her loving husband, Robert Hector Lucier of Mechanicsville, MD; her children, Corey Robert Lucier (Wendy) of Berryville, VA, and Angela Nicole Lucier of West Springfield, MA; her grandson, Jack Lucier; and her siblings, Carol Breton (Lee), Peggy LaBroad (Alan), and Thomas Koetsch (Stavroulla) of East Longmeadow, and Paul Koetsch (Diana) of Longmeadow, MA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

