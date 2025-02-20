With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, son, and friend, Lawrence “Larry” Nimmerrichter, on February 15, 2025, at 10:02 AM at Washington Hospital Center.

Born in Washington, D.C., to Francis and Loretta (nee’ Moran) Nimmerrichter on November 12, 1951, Larry’s roots were firmly planted in both the city and the farmlands that shaped his spirit. As a child, he split his time between his family’s home in Washington, D.C., and his grandparents’ farm in Waldorf—land that would later become Country Club South. Eventually, his parents purchased a separate farm, where Larry spent much of his life. That family farm became his true home, a place that deeply influenced his character and the way he lived.

A meticulous and thoughtful man, Larry’s love of flying as a young pilot taught him the importance of precision, patience, and care—traits that defined every aspect of his life. He approached everything with a methodical mind, whether fixing something on the farm, offering guidance to young people, or ensuring his children read the owner’s manual before using their Christmas gifts—a lesson his daughter Melissa still recalls with a smile.

Larry studied biology at St. Mary’s College but ultimately chose a different path, joining his father at the family’s Waldorf Chrysler-Plymouth dealership. It was there that he met the love of his life and future wife, Sheila. After the sale of the family business, he embarked on a new career with Nationwide Insurance, where he remained for over 30 years before retiring. Along the way, he built lasting friendships with clients who became like family.

While his career was important, Larry’s true passions were his home, nature, and family. He was an avid outdoorsman, serving for many years as president of the Fire Tower Hunt Club. He found peace in the woods and on the water, whether hunting, fishing, or crabbing. His boats were the setting for countless memories, and days spent on the water often ended with an open-air Jeep ride home—exhausted but happy—followed by a delicious meal he cooked himself. A gifted cook with a true green thumb, Larry was known for turning the bounty of his garden into incredible meals. His fried oysters were hailed as the best his Eastern Shore wife had ever had, and his venison roast and chili were legendary among friends. He had a knack for carving a turkey so precisely that it looked untouched—an inherited skill, perhaps, from his grandfather, a butcher from Vienna, Austria.

Family was at the heart of Larry’s world. He cherished gatherings that brought together his Austrian relatives and loved sharing stories of his grandparents—a butcher who married a baker’s daughter and an Irishman who built a life with a determined young woman from Arkansas. His deep appreciation for family history and the diverse people in his life made him a man of remarkable understanding, kindness, and warmth. He welcomed friends of all backgrounds, weaving a vibrant tapestry of relationships filled with laughter, generosity, and quiet acts of kindness.

Larry saw the beauty in the simple moments—watching the sun rise over the fields, hearing birdsong on a quiet morning, feeling the spray of saltwater while fishing, or sharing a meal with loved ones. He truly believed in “What a Wonderful World”, and he lived every day with gratitude for all it had to offer.

The past few years brought health challenges, but his love for his family never wavered. In his final moments, he made sure they knew how much he loved them—a gift they will carry in their hearts forever.

He is deeply missed by his mother, Loretta; his devoted wife, Sheila; his children, Michelle McDaniel Swartz (Jeffrey) of Golden Beach, MD, Melissa Spielman (Stephen) of Easton, MD, and Lawrence “LJ” Nimmerrichter Jr. (Amy) of the Outer Banks, NC, his beloved grandchildren, Ronan and Emme and numerous cherished cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Francis; his sister, Susan Hungerford, and her husband, David; and many dear friends who undoubtedly greeted him with open arms.

Larry lived a full, beautiful life—a life of love, adventure, and purpose. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be held this spring on his beloved farm, where family and friends will gather to honor and remember him in the place he loved most.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.