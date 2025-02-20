Barbara Nickle Carlton, 78, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on February 15, 2025, peacefully in her sleep. She was born on November 30, 1946, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Helen Chieder Nickle and Joseph Nickle.

Barbara was a devoted sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She touched the lives of everyone she met with her broad knowledge, kindness, strength, and wit. She had a passion for jewelry, gemology, crafts, sightseeing, and spending time with her friends and family. Before retirement, Barbara worked as an Office Manager for multiple Patent Law Firms in Washington D.C. Prior to working in Washington D.C., Barbara served 3 years of Active Duty in the United States Marine Corps, from 1968 to 1971 as a Sergeant. Barbara served at Headquarters US Marine Corps, Arlington, VA as Chief Stenographer to General Leonard F. Chapman, 24th Commandant of the Marine Corps (1968-1972). Barbara was very proud of her service and was an active member of the Women Marines Association, Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation, and the American Legion.

She is survived by son, Richard Carlton (Heidi) of Charlotte Hall, MD, Andrew Carlton (Stephanie) of Parksley, VA; sisters, Linda Trout of Arlington, VA, Helen Brooks of Camp Hill, PA, brother Joseph Nickle of Donora, PA, and four grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L Carlton.

Barbaras’ interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Barbara will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

