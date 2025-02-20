Harold Francis Titus, 86, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on February 11, 2025 surrounded by his loved ones. On March 2, 1938, Harold was born in Logansport, IN to Harold and Violet Titus.

Harold proudly served in the United States Army for 4 years.

He later began work as a Police officer for the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

On June 21, 1958, Harold married the love of his life, Marlene. The two were blessed with three sons.

After retiring in 1980, Harold spent his time working as a K-Mart Security Officer and a 911 Operator for Prince George’s County.

Harold was predeceased by his parents, beloved wife and sons; Harold Francis Titus, Jr. and Robert C. Titus. He is survived by son, David (Stacey), daughter-in-law, Sandy Titus (Robert), grandchildren; Jennifer Wiley, Joshua Titus, Jessica Green, Kristen Pang and Dylan Titus and 8 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life on March 1, 2025 at 1:00PM at All Faith Episcopal Church Parish Hall at 38885 New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.