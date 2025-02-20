Frances Lee Cooksey Quade, 93, of Leonardtown, Maryland passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center. Frances was born in Washington, D.C. to the late William and Frances Cooksey of La Plata, MD.

Frances was raised in La Plata, Maryland and graduated from Sacred Heart School at the age of 16. In her early twenties, Frances met the late James Carroll Quade at a church dance and they were married on December 28,1953. Together during their 65 years they raised four children, Marylee Russell (Russ) of Leonardtown, Wayne Quade (Cheryl) of La Plata, Diane Briscoe (John) of Hollywood, and Vicki Hoffman (Frank) of La Plata.

Frances spent a lifetime giving back to others and the Leonardtown community. She worked as the administrative assistant to the director of St. Mary’s Social Services for over 20 years until retirement. In her spare time she was an active member of the St. Aloysius Catholic Church community for over 60 years volunteering for the Ladies of Charity and The Father Andrew White Chapter of the Catholic Daughters. Frances also spent many hours volunteering in the gift shop at St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Mary’s County Library, and The Heavenly Presents Catholic Gift Shop. She gave her time to countless other charities and individuals in need. She was an example of kindness and a charitable giving heart to all those she encountered.

Frances was incredibly proud of her family especially her grandchildren with whom she enjoyed spending time and will be remembered as their treasured “Nana.” She is survived by her grandchildren Becky Root, Adam Russell, Jenna Briscoe, Haley Shlagel, Hannah and Lily Hoffman and five great grandchildren. Other notable survivors of Frances include Tommy Cooksey, her nephew, Ann Quade and Agnes Pilkerton, her sisters-in-law and Glenda Quade, former daughter-in-law, with whom she shared a special bond.

Family will accept friends on Wednesday, February, 26, 2025 from 10-11 am at St. Aloysius Church in Leonardtown followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be John Briscoe, Frank Hoffman, Adam Russell, Jason Root, Luke Shlagel and Jacob Svobodny. Honorary pallbearers will be Frances’ granddaughters Becky Root, Jenna Briscoe, Haley Shlagel, Hannah and Lily Hoffman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Aloysius Catholic Church SVdP, P.O. Box 310 Leonardtown, MD 20650, 301-481-2942, [email protected] or St. Mary’s Nursing Center.

