Carl James Darago, 81, of Huntingtown passed away February 15, 2025. A full obituary will follow.

Visitation 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Rausch Funeral Home-Owings 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane

Owings, MD 20736 Services Funeral Service Wednesday, March 12, 2025

1:00 PM Rausch Funeral Home-Owings 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane

Owings, MD 20736 Interment Burial MD Veterans Cemetery-Cheltenham 11301 Crain Highway

Cheltenham, MD 20623 Contributions Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway

Pasadena, MD 21122 410-987-2003 Link:

https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/