Brandywine Woman Arrested in St. Mary’s County for DUI and Drug Possession

Lorraine Anderson Concepcion, 66, of Brandywine, was arrested on February 16, 2025, in St. Mary’s County after authorities say she was driving under the influence of drugs and in possession of controlled dangerous substances, including cocaine and PCP.

According to court documents, Concepcion was stopped by Deputy Kirsch of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 4:59 p.m. on Point Lookout Road. Concepcion’s 2011 Nissan Maxima, had been reported in a traffic complaint for varying speeds, crossing over the fog line multiple times, and failing to maintain its lane.

Upon arriving at the scene, Deputy Jeremy Steeber took over the investigation and approached the driver’s side door. He identified the driver as Lorraine Concepcion and began questioning her. When asked where she was coming from, she was unable to give a clear or specific answer. She also stated she was on her way home but could not explain how to get home or where her home was located. Authorities noted that Concepcion resides in Prince George’s County, yet she was traveling southbound on Point Lookout Road—away from her home.

When asked where she believed she was, Concepcion stated she was in St. Mary’s County. However, when further questioned about which city she was in, she incorrectly answered, “Prince George’s County.” Deputies observed that her actions were slow and lethargic, her speech was slurred, and her statements were incoherent. No odor of alcohol was detected, and when asked if she had been drinking, she replied, “No.”

Based on her responses and behavior, officers asked Concepcion to exit her vehicle and walk to the rear of the car. She did so slowly, grabbing onto the vehicle for balance. As she walked, officers noted that her balance was unstable, and she continued holding onto the car for support.

Concepcion was then subjected to standardized field sobriety tests. During the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN) test, officers reported that her pupils were equal in size and tracked the stimulus, but she exhibited a lack of smooth pursuit in both eyes. She also displayed distinct and sustained nystagmus (involuntary eye movement) at maximum deviation in both eyes. However, she was unable to properly follow the test when checking for nystagmus before 45 degrees because she could not keep her head still despite repeated commands.

Next, officers attempted to administer the Walk and Turn test. Concepcion was unable to assume the starting position even after multiple failed attempts at explaining and demonstrating the instructions. Due to her inability to follow directions, she could not complete the test.

For the One-Leg Stand test, Concepcion struggled to maintain the starting position. During the test, she lifted her left arm higher than six inches for balance and put her foot down multiple times, failing to complete the task.

At this point, officers determined that Concepcion was too impaired to drive safely and placed her under arrest.

A search of Concepcion’s vehicle was conducted following her arrest. Inside her purse, deputies located a small plastic bag containing a yellow packet with a white powdery substance. The substance was identified as suspected cocaine, a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (CDS). Also inside her purse, officers discovered a glass vial containing brown liquid and three additional empty glass bottles with residue. Based on their training and experience, officers identified the liquid as Phencyclidine (PCP), another Schedule II CDS.

Additionally, inside the center console of the vehicle, officers found a half-smoked cigarette with brown residue on the tip. Officers noted that PCP is commonly ingested by dipping a cigarette into the substance and smoking it.

Concepcion was read her Miranda rights and agreed to submit to a breathalyzer test at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The test resulted in a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.00, confirming no alcohol consumption. She was then offered additional testing but refused to submit to further chemical tests.

After refusing further testing, Concepcion was read her rights again and voluntarily agreed to speak with officers. During the interview, she admitted that the glass vial with brown liquid contained PCP. She also admitted that the cigarette found in her vehicle contained PCP residue and stated that she had been smoking it while driving. Additionally, she confirmed that the yellow bag found in her purse contained cocaine.

Concepcion was formally charged with the following offenses:

Two counts of CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis (Cocaine and PCP)

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia

Driving While Impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Driving While So Far Impaired by Drugs That She Could Not Drive Safely

Reckless Driving

Negligent Driving

Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device

She was taken into custody and later released on a $500 unsecured personal bond.