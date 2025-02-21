Piney Point Lighthouse Museum Announces 4-Day Outdoor Spring Break Program for Junior Historians!

St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division is pleased to announce the Junior Historian program for Spring Break. Designed for children aged 7 to 10, the Junior Historian program at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will run for 3 hours per day from April 14 to 17, offering an exciting blend of outdoor exploration and hands-on history lessons.

Our young adventurers will discover the past in a whole new way as they explore local history and nature. This program is a fantastic combination of learning, history, and outdoor activities.

Activities will include, but are not limited to, a hands-on archaeological dig, creating a river model, fishing, and crafting a bird or bat box. Upon completion of the program, each participant will receive a “Junior Historian” badge to commemorate their achievements.

“Because Piney Point has so many interesting things for kids to explore, we thought it would be great to continue to offer this fun, yet educational, multiday Junior Historian program for children to take part in while off school for spring break this year,” says Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “With such a broad range of topics, they’re sure to find lots of fun things to do while enjoying the outdoors at the lighthouse.”

Parents are encouraged to reserve their child’s slot soon, as each program is limited to 12 participants to give each child the best hands-on experience possible. Book online at JuniorHistorian2025.eventbrite.com; the cost is $75 per child for the entire 4-day program.

For more information about the program or other Museum activities, please email Olivia Flack at [email protected], call Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at (301) 994-1471, or visit www.Facebook.com/1836Light.

For more information on hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices, and more, following our museums on Facebook at:

St. Clement’s Island Museum: Facebook.com/SCIMuseum

Old Jail Museum & Visitor Center: Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum: Facebook.com/1836Light

U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center: Facebook.com/USCTCenter

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division: The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.