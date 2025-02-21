Second District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad Regrets to Announce Passing of Past Chief and Life Member John Bean

The Second District VFD&RS, Inc. regrets to announce the passing of Past Chief and Life Member John (Johnny) R. Bean on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Johnny Bean joined the Department as a Junior Member in March of 1967. He was extremely active and learned quickly, being appointed Lieutenant in 1970. His young age, level headedness, and ability to control situations made him an example for the other younger members to emulate.

Johnny dedicated 28 years to the Department and St. Mary’s County. He served as a Fire Lieutenant, Fire Captain, Assistant Fire Chief, and Engineer. He was elected as Chief in 1980. He also served several terms on the Board of Directors. He received numerous departmental awards throughout his service with the Department.

Johnny’s family spans a legacy of three generations of service to the Second District VFD&RS and Auxiliary. His wife, sons, grandson, brothers and sisters, as well as nieces and nephews have all participated and served the Department in various capacities.

Please keep the Bean family in your thoughts and prayers as they work through this very difficult time.

More details will be provided as they become available.