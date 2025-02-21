New Date for Ash and Eric L’Esperance Concert at Calvert Marine Museum – March 7, 2025

Due to weather impacts across the region, the Ash & Eric L’Esperance concert originally scheduled for Friday, February 21, has been rescheduled to Friday, March 7, 2025. The concert will still take place in the Harms Gallery at the Calvert Marine Museum, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the performance starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the new date, and we encourage attendees to keep their tickets for March 7.

If you cannot attend on the new date, please contact the museum for ticketing options at 410-326-2042 ext. 8083. Tickets are still available for purchase for $20 online at Winter/Spring 2025 Maritime Performance Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website, and $25 at the door.

Ash & Eric L’Esperance, a beloved husband and wife duo from New England, offer an evening of heartfelt American folk music. Their songs speak of love, loss, hope, and the human experience, all expressed through their raw and beautiful harmonies. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Calvert Marine Museum’s website. We apologize for any inconvenience this change may cause and thank you for your understanding and support.