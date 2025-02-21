Calvert Library Invites Community Input for Strategic Planning Process

Calvert Library is embarking on a strategic planning process to shape its services and programs for the next 3-5 years. As part of this effort, the library is seeking input to ensure it continues to meet the evolving needs of our community.

One opportunity for residents to share their ideas will be at screening of the documentary, Free for All: The Public Library, scheduled for Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 6pm at Calvert Library Prince Frederick. Hosted in partnership with Friends of Calvert Library, Maryland Public Television, and PBS Independent Lens, this special screening offers a chance to see the documentary before its official debut.

Free for All: The Public Library tells the story of the quiet revolutionaries who made a simple idea happen. From the pioneering women behind the “Free Library Movement” to today’s librarians who serve the public despite working in a contentious age of closures and book bans, the film highlights the importance of libraries as civic institutions where everything is free, and the doors are open to all.

Following the film, attendees will have the opportunity to provide input on Calvert Library’s future plans and learn how to be effective library advocates. In addition to participating in the discussion, you can also provide feedback by clicking here

“Community input is vital as we plan for the future,” said Carrie Willson, Executive Director of Calvert Library. “We want to hear from residents about the resources, programs and services that matter most to them. If you prefer direct engagement over a survey, this event is a great way to get involved and have a voice in shaping our library’s future.”

For more information about the strategic planning process, to register for Free for All: The Public Library, or to access the survey, visit https://calvertlibrary.info or contact Calvert Library at 410-535-0291.