Chesapeake Life Center New Workshops Focus on Wellness and Creativity for Grievers and Caregivers

Chesapeake Life Center offers many creative workshops to help adults find a path to healing from loss. From painting to mindfulness, there are options for grievers and caregivers. Here are some of the events planned for this season.

Navigating Anticipatory and Ambiguous Grief in Dementia Caregiving – This free workshop is designed to support dementia caregivers and family members in understanding and managing the complex emotions associated with anticipatory and ambiguous grief. Caregivers often experience grief long before the death of a loved one due to the progressive nature of dementia. Anticipatory grief involves mourning the loss of the cognitive and physical abilities of a loved one, while ambiguous grief arises from the uncertainty of what has been lost and what remains in the relationship. It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1 on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland.

Creating Hope: Therapeutic Art Exercises in Griefwork – Creating can help us express things we have no words for, discover more about ourselves and glean beauty through our sorrow. In each session, people will participate in a therapeutic art project to help with personal grief work and connect with one another. This workshop is open to teens and adults. Supplies are provided. No art skills are required. It will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5, May 3 and June 14 at the Burnett Center for Hope and Healing, 4559 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland. The cost is $10 per session.

Parent Loss Workshop – This workshop provides space for those grieving the loss of a parent to come together to feel supported in their grief. Join others for a time of sharing and reflection. The group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at the Chesapeake Life Center offices at 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, Largo, Maryland. The cost is $10.

Monday Morning Mindfulness – Start your week with intention and clarity with this morning session. Whether you're new to mindfulness or have an established practice, this session offers guided meditation, gentle breathwork and reflective prompts to help you center yourself for the week ahead. It will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 7, May 5 and June 2, at the Center for Hope & Healing on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena. This is a free program.

Suicide Support Workshop – This workshop will provide a supportive environment to process loss and develop coping strategies for those who have lost a loved one to suicide. It will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 28 on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena. The cost is $10.

Mindful Art – Let's Have Fun with the Brilliant Blob Family! – Relieve stress and let your creativity flow with this workshop where you'll tap into your strength, instincts, courage and imagination. A simple watercolor and marker project focuses on the process, not perfection. The more we practice creativity, the more we allow ourselves to let go and be free from judgment, rules and fear. There's no wrong in art—just fun, expression and a deeper connection to your inner self. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 14 at the Center for Hope & Healing on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena. The cost is $10.

Mother's Day Sip and Paint Wellness Workshop – Join the Chesapeake Life Center team for an event where participants paint while enjoying drinks and socializing. It's a fun way to celebrate and honor Mom by creating a unique painting! It will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 17 on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena. The cost is $10.

Registration is required for all workshops and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.