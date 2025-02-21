MedStar Health Free Women’s Wellness Event on Saturday, March 22, 2025

Partnering with Delicados, Inc., MedStar Health will host a free Women’s Wellness Event on Saturday, March 22, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, 44219 Airport Road, California, Maryland.

Expert medical providers will offer presentations on GLP-1 medications and their benefits, varicose veins, breast cancer, colorectal cancer and Cologuard, strength training as you age, and pelvic health. Free health screenings will also be available.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A light breakfast, and lunch will be served and community partners will also be in attendance.

Admission is free, but registration is required by March 7. Call MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s Health Connections department at 301-475-6019 to reserve your seat.

About MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital: MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is a full-service, non-profit community hospital, delivering state-of-the-art emergency, acute inpatient, and outpatient care in Leonardtown, Maryland. MedStar St. Mary’s provides advanced technology with a dedication to excellence in all services provided.

MedStar St. Mary’s received the Maryland Performance Excellence award at the Platinum level in 2014 – the highest in the state, and has also been the recipient of 10 “A” Hospital Safety Grade scores from the Leapfrog Group, most recently in Fall 2024. Visit MedStarHealth.org/MSMH to learn more.