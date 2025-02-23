Traffic Stop in St. Mary’s County Leads to Drug and Firearm Arrests Two Arrested After Trooper Uncovers Cocaine, Weapons in Mechanicsville

A routine traffic stop in St. Mary’s County led to the arrest of two individuals on multiple drug and firearm charges. According to court documents, the arrests took place on February 20, 2025, after Maryland State Police Trooper Eckrich stopped a gold Honda Accord traveling on Loveville Road in Mechanicsville. The vehicle was missing a front registration plate, had a cracked windshield, and the driver was observed not wearing a seatbelt.

After pulling the vehicle over on Coonhunters Road, Trooper Eckrich approached and identified the driver as Patrick Wayne Wood II, 24, of Clements, and the front-seat passenger as Debra Victoria Johnson, 23, of Mechanicsville. While speaking with them, he observed a clear plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance on the front passenger floorboard. When questioned about its contents, Wood voluntarily admitted, “It is cocaine.” The officer then asked if there were any additional drugs or weapons inside the vehicle. In response, Wood looked towards the back seat, prompting the trooper to observe a brown wooden 30/30 Winchester rifle lying on the back floorboard. Wood also informed the officer that there was a gun inside the center console of the vehicle.

At this point, Trooper Eckrich ordered Wood out of the vehicle and detained him at approximately 9:04 a.m. During a pat-down search, the officer discovered two additional plastic baggies containing a white powdery substance in the front pocket of Wood’s sweatshirt. Wood confirmed, “The baggies contain cocaine.” As a result, he was placed under arrest at 9:08 a.m. for possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) not cannabis. The trooper then ordered Johnson out of the vehicle and detained her. Due to the location of the initial plastic baggie on the front passenger floorboard, she was also arrested at 9:08 a.m. for possession of CDS not cannabis.

A full search of the vehicle revealed additional contraband, including a black Rossi M58 .38 caliber revolver located inside the center console, which was loaded with five rounds. Also found were multiple rounds of ammunition, including .38 caliber, 30/30 caliber, and 12-gauge shotgun rounds. Officers also recovered a glass smoking device containing suspected cocaine underneath the front passenger seat, as well as another plastic bag containing suspected cocaine inside the trunk.

Following his arrest, Wood was read his Miranda rights, which he voluntarily waived. When questioned, he admitted, “Both weapons inside the vehicle are mine,” and further acknowledged, “The drugs found inside the vehicle are cocaine.” Meanwhile, Johnson was also read her Miranda rights, which she voluntarily waived. She denied ownership of the drugs and drug paraphernalia found in the vehicle but admitted, “I use cocaine.”

During the investigation, authorities contacted the Maryland Gun Center, which confirmed that Wood did not possess a concealed carry permit for the Rossi M58 revolver and did not have any registered firearms in his name.

Wood faces multiple charges, including three counts of CDS possession – not cannabis, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, handgun in a vehicle, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, and loaded handgun in a vehicle. Additionally, he was issued traffic citations for failure to attach registration plates and failure to display a driver’s license upon demand. Johnson was charged with two counts of CDS possession – not cannabis and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both individuals were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Wood was ordered to be held without bond, while Johnson was released on her own recognizance. Their trials are scheduled for April 10, 2025, at St. Mary’s District Court.

The case remains open as the suspects await their court appearances.



