11-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After ATV Collision in La Plata

On Friday, February 21, 2025, at approximately 2:10 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical services responded to the area of 9055 Kentucky Avenue in La Plata, for the reported ATV collision with entrapment.

911 callers reported a child on a 4-wheeler crashed and was trapped underneath of the vehicle, with the child being reported as conscious and alert.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the 11-year-old male was no longer trapped, however, a helicopter was requested to land nearby for the patients injuries.

Flight medics were advised the patient was travelling approximately 30 mph when the collision occurred, causing him to be ejected from the ATV and suffering injuries and numbness to the lower-body.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Troopers 2 landed nearby and transported the child to an area Children’s Center.

Police responded and are handling the crash investigation.