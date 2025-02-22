74-Year-Old Woman Flown Out After House Fire in Nanjemoy, Fire Marshal Investigating

On Friday, February 21, 2025, at approximately 8:55 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services from Charles County responded to the 8200 block of Gilroy Road in Nanjemoy, for the reported house on fire.

911 callers reported their neighbors house was on fire, with the elderly homeowner standing outside with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm fire showing throughout the 1-story residence and requested a helicopter and medic unit for the homeowner.

Flight medics were advised the 74-year-old female was conscious alert and breathing, with NO burn injuries, but severe smoke inhalation.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the patient to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under one hour, and continue to operate on the scene as of 10:10 p.m. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is responding to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross has been requested to assist the displaced homeowner and one K9.

Firefighters ask all to avoid Gilroy Road as firefighting operations are underway.

All photos are courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

