Three Injured After Ambulance Is Involved In Motor Vehicle Collision While Responding to Medical Call

On Friday, February 21, 2025, at approximately 6:35 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services from St. Leonard Volunteer Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a medical call in Saint Leonard.

While Saint Leonard Ambulance 79 responded with lights and sirens activated, members reported they were involved in a motor vehicle collision with injuries at Route 4 and Ball Road.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene at 6:38 p.m., with first arriving units finding the ambulance, a 2022 International CV515 and a white sedan was involved with three total patients for evaluation.

The operator of the ambulance and one EMT on board was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The operator and single occupant of the white sedan was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

