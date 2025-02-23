No Injuries Reported After Large House Fire in Huntingtown, Fire Marshal Investigating

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 7:58 p.m., firefighters from Calvert and Anne Arundel County responded to the 4200 block of Weeping Willow Lane in Huntingtown, for the reported chimney fire.

Minutes after the initial dispatch, 911 caller takers upgraded the assignment to a working fire dispatch due to callers reporting the fire was spreading. This alerted additional units from Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s County, and Anne Arundel County.

First arriving units located a 2-story residence with fire through the roof.

Firefighters controlled the fire within 1 hour and remain operating on the scene as of 9:00 p.m.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and SMECO has been requested to respond to the scene.

No known injuries have been reported

All photos courtesy of the Huntingtown, Prince Frederick, Dunkirk, and North Beach Volunteer Fire Departments.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

