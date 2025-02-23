Firefighters from Maryland and Virginia Respond to Commerical Structure Fire in Newburg

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, at approximately 8:58 p.m., firefighters from King George, Virginia, Charles, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s County were dispatched to the area of 12535 Crain Highway in Newburg, for the reported commercial building fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an approximately 10×20 brush fire and began further investigation.

Within a couple of minutes, firefighters reported small extensions to the 1-story vacant structure and began performing searches of the building while deploying multiple attack lines to extinguish the fire.

The small fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival. No injuries were reported and no occupants were located.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to respond and investigate the cause of the fire. SMECO responded to secure utilities.

Photo courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Inc.

