UPDATE: State Fire Marshal Investigating Arson Set at Vacant Newburg Building

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, 8:53 p.m., firefighters responded to 12535 Crain Highway in Newburg, Charles County, for the reported building fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 30′ X 50′ Vacant Commercial Building with an exterior fire.

The building owner is identified as Kent Croft, with the estimated loss/damages listed at $500

The fire was reportedly discovered by a passing motorist and was witnessed on the interior of the building before spreading to some surrounding brush on the exterior.

Investigation has determined the fire was incendiary and area of origin was the interior of the building.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal – Southern Region at 410-414-3615.



On Saturday, February 22, 2025, at approximately 8:58 p.m., firefighters from King George, Virginia, Charles, and St. Mary’s County were dispatched to the area of 12535 Crain Highway in Newburg, for the reported commercial building fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an approximately 10×20 brush fire and began further investigation.

Within a couple of minutes, firefighters reported small extensions to the 1-story vacant structure and began performing searches of the building while deploying multiple attack lines to extinguish the fire.

The small fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival. No injuries were reported and no occupants were located.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to respond and investigate the cause of the fire. SMECO responded to secure utilities.

Photo courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Inc.

