Lexington Park Man Arrested on Felony Drug Distribution Charges, Held Without Bond

A Lexington Park man has been arrested and charged with multiple drug-related offenses, including possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

According to court records, Damon J. Estep, 49, of Lexington Park, was taken into custody on February 22, 2025, by Deputy Travis Wimberly of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Estep is facing the following charges:

Two counts of CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Felony)

Two counts of CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis (Misdemeanor)

Resisting/Interfering with Arrest (Misdemeanor)

Court documents indicate probable cause was established for all charges. Details regarding the specific narcotics involved have not been publicly released at this time.

Estep had his initial appearance on February 23, 2025, where he waived his right to an attorney. The court ordered him to be held without bond pending further proceedings. A bail review hearing is scheduled for February 24, 2025, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a preliminary hearing on March 20, 2025, both at the St. Mary’s District Court.

The case remains open as authorities continue their investigation.

